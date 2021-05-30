DAVENPORT, Patricia A.



Age 78, of Fairborn, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born February 19, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio; the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy



(Lambert) McVey. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Phillip; daughters,



Christine (Jason) Scott, Pam Godsey, Cindy Jones, and Carla (Brian) Hunt; grandchildren, Jaycei Scott, Jordan Scott, Kayla (Steven) Williams, Alysha (Bryan) Kingsolver, Austin Hunt, Alexis (Matt) Corsiglia, Amanda Hunt, and Aaron Hunt; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Williams, Lincoln Williams,



Emma Kingsolver, and Lilly Pearl Kingsolver; and numerous family and friends. Patricia was an excellent seamstress as she was a sewing machine instructor; she was a Pfaff sewing



machine dealer and began her own business as she wanted to teach the whole world to sew. In her free time, she loved to use a cricut and make scrapbooks for all of her family as well as watch cooking shows and experiment with new recipes for her family to enjoy. She was a woman who loved to work with her hands and wanted to teach her hobbies to all.



Patricia and Phillip were also world travelers and even visited all 50 states. What she loved most was her loving family, especially her grandchildren. Patricia will be dearly missed and cherished by many. A visitation will be held between 6 PM to 8 PM on June 3, 2021, at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 AM on June 4, 2021 at the Mary, Help of Christians Parish, 954 North Maple Avenue, Fairborn, OH 45324, Father Larry Gearhart celebrant. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

