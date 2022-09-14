DAVENPORT,



Kenneth David



Kenneth David Davenport, age 65, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Known to most as Dave or Kenny, he was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 28,1957, to Kenneth Woodson Davenport and the late Florene (Corey) Davenport. After graduating from Taft High School, Kenneth spent an entire career with General Electric. While employed with GE, he worked at the Bedford, IN, and Greenville, SC, plant until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed singing and collecting many things, including antiques and old cars. Although Kenneth had been ill in the recent years, his passion for life was as bright as his smile. His love for his family and friends will never be forgotten and now he truly lives in Freedom. Kenneth will be dearly missed by his daughter, Christian (Larry) Marcum; his grandchildren, Gavin and Kennedy; his father, Kenneth Woodson Davenport; his brother, Caleb (Susan) Davenport; his sister, Naomi (Tim) Ledford; his nieces, Teresa, Jessica, Paige and Savannah; his nephews, Thomas, Noah, and Ben; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Kenneth is reunited in Heaven with his mother, Florene Davenport, his son, Matthew David Davenport; his brother, Jonathan "Big John" Davenport; and his step-mother, Charlene Davenport. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Fort Hamilton Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Rev. Tim Ledford officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

