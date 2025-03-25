Daum, Lillian

DAUM (BEEMAN), Lillian Ann



Mrs. Lillian Ann (Beeman) Daum passed on, over and away on March 23, 2025 after a long and courageous fight with dementia. Lillian was born December 17th, 1933 at home in West Milton, OH, the daughter of Henry (Hank) Beeman and LaRee (Shaw) Beeman. The oldest of four beautiful sisters, she attended Milton-Union Schools until the age of 16, having skipped a year of elementary school due to her academic prowess. She was smitten with a certain young man, Allen John Daum, while in high school and became Mrs. Lillian Daum on September 2nd, 1949. She left school to give birth to their first child, John Allen Daum. Five years later she was graced with a daughter, Christine Ann ("We wanted a little girl and we got Chris..."). A lifelong resident of West Milton, Lillian loved sports as much as her husband, and attended all of the games that John (also known as Al) coached and umpired, whether baseball or football. John preceded her in death, passing in 2010. Lillian was the official scorekeeper at many summer league baseball games and a cheerful supporter at all local sports events. Lillian and John also traveled quite a bit, including a cruise to Alaska for their 55th wedding anniversary, and played tennis regularly in their later years. She was an avid pinochle and cribbage player, loved games of all kinds and the Cincinnati Reds, and certainly enjoyed her visits to the casino, particularly at the blackjack table and playing the one-armed bandit. A glass (or perhaps two...) of wine frequently concluded her busy days.



Lillian is survived by her daughter Christine Ann (husband Ace Johnson), son John Allen, grandson Bradley Alan, two great-grandchildren (Samantha Jo and Jake Allen), her sisters Karen (Randall) and Cheri (Shiverdecker), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. No services will be held as Lillian graciously donated her remains to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.



