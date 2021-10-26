DAUGHETEE, Barbara

DAUGHETEE (Beiser),



Barbara A.



Mrs. Barbara A. (Beiser) Daughetee, 82, of Trenton, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday, October 22, 2021. She was born in Middletown on June 11, 1939, to



parents, Arnold and Helen M. (Nunlist) Beiser. Barbara retired from Middletown Regional



Hospital after 26 years of



service. She was a faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Trenton. Barbara is survived by her



husband of 63 years, Gary Daughetee; sons, Douglas (Kathy Vieno) Daughetee and Martin (Connie) Daughetee;



daughters, Sharon Lacy and Jennifer (Tom) Hughes; sisters,



Janet (Joe) Zappia, Marilyn (Larry) Grutt, Joyce (Jerry) Bogan and Diane (Tom) Puckett; brother, Greg Beiser; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Deborah Daughetee; a son, Christopher Daughetee; son-in-law, Mike Lacy; parents; brothers, Larry, Kenny and Gary Beiser; and an infant sister, Marguerite Beiser. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, with



Father Stephen Lattner OSB as celebrant. There will be no



visitation. Interment will be at Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067 - OR - American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at



