DAUBENMIRE, ROBERT Michael

Obituaries
Oct 17, 2021

DAUBENMIRE, Robert

Michael "Mike"

Of Ocala, FL, passed away on September 22, 2021. Mike was born on May 5, 1942, in West Alexandria, Ohio, a graduate of the Class of 1960 from Beavercreek High School where he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, for his achievements in Basketball, Football and Golf. Mike was best known for his love for the game of Golf. Mike later moved his family to Medina, Ohio, where he became a Golf Pro, Business Owner, and a long-time member of the Medina Country Golf Club. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his memory and passion for life will live on in our hearts. Online

expressed condolences are greatly appreciated. Donations

accepted, in Mike's honor, at the American Junior Golf Association, www.ajga.org.

