Darst, Cora Ethel



Cora Ethel Darst, age 96 of Riverside passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She was born in Paintsville, Kentucky on March 3, 1927. She devoted her life to her family and enjoyed spending time with each of them.



She is survived by her children James L. Darst, Joyce (Herbert) Behnken and Roger Dean Darst; grandchildren Sharon (Chris) Caudill, Debbie (Steve) LeClair, Michelle Darst (Ed LeClair), Denise (Shawn) Fouch, Kristie (Todd) Reed and Angela (Richard) Sizemore; 9 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years Russell W. Darst in 1994; brothers John Garland and Ed and sisters Clair, Stella, Zonie and Wonie.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





