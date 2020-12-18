DARRELL, Janet M.



Age 88, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away December 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 24, 1932, in Middletown and lived here all her life. She had just celebrated her 88th birthday and



enjoyed so very many cards and calls from dear friends. She graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1950, and Miami Valley School of Nursing. She was employed as an RN in home care for the Careview Home Health Service. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of Armco Park Women's Golf League. Janet was an Ohio State Buckeye football fan. Preceding her in death were her parents, Hiram and Almira (Lieberth) Mallott; her husband, Lowell T. Darrell in 2006; and two sisters, Joan Longman and Mary Lou Gividen. She is survived by two children, Tom Darrell and Beth



Blackwood; four grandchildren, Kenneth Darrell, Brittney Blackwood, Zachary Blackwood and Micah Darrell; two great-grandchildren, Avery Darrell and Mark Darrell; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, (locally owned and operated.) Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

