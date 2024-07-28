Darr, Julia Y. "Julie"



Darr, Julia Y. "Julie" age 73, passed away peacefully in Washington Township on Friday, July 19, 2024. She was born in Lima, OH. Julie was preceded in death by her parents Irene and John (Jack) Youmans. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, J. Geoffrey (Geoff) Darr. Additional survivors include daughters, Amy (Anthony) Simpson and Christine (Nicholas) Davis; five grandchildren, Jonathan and Emily Simpson; Jack, Laina and Harper Davis; by a sister, Janice (Steve) Mason and four cousins & their families. Julie taught 35 years in three Catholic school systems. She was a volunteer at Hannah's Treasure Chest (HTC) and a member and past president of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), Chapter BC. Julie loved nature (birds in particular), cruising & making cards for others. She was the most kind, caring, charitable & selfless person; all who knew her were happy to be around her with her outgoing personality and consistent smile. Visitation will be August 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, including a short service celebrating her memory at 5:00 pm, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on August 2 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to either Hannah's Treasure Chest or the Philanthropic Educational Organization, Chapter BC. On-line condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com