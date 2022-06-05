DANZEISEN, Marjorie Ann



Marjorie Ann Danzeisen, age 94 of Englewood, passed away on May 14, 2022. Marjorie was a lifelong Ohio resident and member of Phillipsburg United Methodist Church. She loved golfing, traveling, pedicures, and proving to everyone that age is just a number. Last summer she moved to Reno, NV, to be with her two great-granddaughters, Layla and Lillian Mortensen. She spent time helping Layla with piano, reading with Lillian, and attending more soccer games than she ever thought possible. Marjorie's granddaughter, Jennifer (John) Mortensen, will always be grateful that the Ohio family was willing to share Marjorie with her this last year. She is also



survived by her step-children: Willard Danzeisen Jr., Gregory Danzeisen, John (Lois) Danzeisen, and Janel Danzeisen,



grandchildren: Tabitha and Lisa Danzeisen, and Jason (Rachel) Reisig, great-grandchildren: Emma and Aidan Reisig, and



sister: Shirley Denlinger. She was preceded in death by her husbands Mac Nicholas and Willard Danzeisen, parents:



Theodore and Esther Maurer, sisters: Katherine Phipps,



Thelma Ressler, Theola Haines, brothers: Theodore Maurer Jr., Adam Maurer, and George Maurer. Her children: Craig



Nicholas, Rebecca (Nicholas) Reisig, and granddaughter:



Megan (Reisig) Pierce preceded her in death as well. A



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of her



Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Phillipsburg United Methodist Church (43 S. State St., Phillipsburg). Inurnment will follow her service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or Phillipsburg United



Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

