DANNES, Grace H.



Age 88, of Rochester Hills, MI, formerly of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Grace worked in the insurance industry for many years before her retirement, was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, MI, and Philoptochos Society. She was a loving, supportive, and devoted wife, mother, yiayia and sister. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Evans &



Kathryn Zavras; and her beloved husband of 49 years, Dennie. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Dorozenski (Father Stratton); granddaughters, Tia L'Hommedieu (Timothy Ross), Stacey Katsaros (Andreas); great-grandchildren, Charles Steve & Zoe Sophia Katsaros, Walter William & Nina Violet



L'Hommedieu; and sister, Diane Dudar.



Funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Anthony Cook and Father Stratton Dorozenski officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, MI, or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Grace's memory. Local arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

