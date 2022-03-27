DANNER, Pauline Mae "Pat"



Pauline Mae "Pat," of West Union, OH, age 95, beloved wife of Frank Danner, devoted mother of Jeffrey (Fran) and Bryan (Lisa) Danner, dear daughter of George D. and Pearl (Knabe) Stump, dear sister of George A. and Shirley (Hendrix) Stump, dear sister-in-law of Albert, Develi, Virginia (Doss), and Alice (Camden) Danner, joyful Granny to Kelsey (John), Travis



(Brittany), Kari (Fabien), Kaitlyn (Ahmad), Emily (Andy), and proud Great-Granny of Mia, Elliott, Blake, and Luke, has



accomplished her Earth's wonder-filled journey in late



February, 2022.



An active volunteer, all of her life, for many different causes; as Sunday School Secretary in Mariemont, Home Room



Mother at Owensville Elementary and Croftshire Elementary Schools, Cub Scout Den Mother in Perintown, birthday party planner for Dayton Mental Health Center and Halfway Houses, Visitor Control Desk receptionist for Adams County Regional Hospital, Coordinator for ACRH Hoxworth Blood Drives, Vice-President/President of Interfaith Emergency Food Pantry, Friendship Force visit to Ireland, Advocate for Adams County Pregnancy Resource Center, Treasurer of Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church Ladies Aide, and active supporter of Vacation Bible School. A frequent visitor to shut-ins and nursing homes. And, a special friend to many. Pat donated her body to the Wright State School of Medicine Anatomical Gifts, so that



others might learn.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pauline's name to CARE (Gift Center, PO Box 1870, Merrifield, VA 22116-9646 or www.care.org), Smile Train (PO Box 96231, Washington,



DC 20090-6231 or www.smiletrain.org), or Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or



www.hospiceofdayton.org).



A "Celebration of Life" will be held in honor of Pat in May (bdld84@aol.com).

