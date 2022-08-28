DANLEY, Mark Anthony



Age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

