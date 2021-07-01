journal-news logo
DANIELS, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DANIELS, Jr., Thomas

Age 70. Sunrise March 29, 1951, and Sunset June 18, 2021. Visitation 1:00 pm, and Funeral 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the service and video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The DANIELS Family, visit


www.TheChapelOfPeace.com


Funeral Home Information

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North

2500 Cleveland Ave

Columbus, OH

43211

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

