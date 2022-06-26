journal-news logo
DANIELS, Jimmy

DANIELS, Sr., Jimmy D.

Jimmy D. Daniels, Sr., 84, of Springfield, passed away June 21, 2022, at Grandview Hospital. He was born December 8, 1937, in Catawba, the son of Leslie and Carrie (LeMaster) Daniels. Jimmy had retired from Vining Broom. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars. Survivors include two sons, Jimmy D. Daniels, Jr. and Ricky Lee Daniels; three grandkids; sister, Kathleen; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, Tommy, Donald, Stella Mae, and two infant sisters, and his parents. The family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

