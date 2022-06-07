DANIELS, Bobby Allen



Age 40 of Tampa, Florida, was born January 28, 1982, passed away May 30, 2022. He was a member of the Palm River



Congregation Of Jehovah's



Witnesses. He had a heartfelt love for his family especially his two children. He was a very hard worker. He loved the beach and also enjoyed breeding his dogs and fishing and playing basketball. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Daniels Sr., and his Grandmothers, Betty Lou Dunson and Lula Smith. He is survived by his wife, Tiana Daniels (Parks); daughter, MaKenna and son, Maddox; mother, Linda Daniels, sisters, Toni Daniels (DaVionne') and Tracie Lexie(Robert); brother, Billy Daniels Jr. (Melody); father-in-law, Jack Parks, mother-in-law, Bernice Parks; and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; special uncles, Ted and Robert; special friends, Travick Hill and Melvin Smith;



special brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Tina Jackson; and special bond with his nephew, Sterling Henderson. Funeral service via Zoom Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Time 5:00 P.M. Zoom Meeting ID:::322 770 796 Passcode:: Daniels.

