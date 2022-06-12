DANIEL, Susan Frances



Susan Frances Daniel, of Goldstone, NC, stepped into heaven on May 27, 2022, peacefully at home with lifelong friend Mary Toscani by her side. Raised in Dayton, she graduated from Stebbins HS in 1969 and moved to Raleigh, NC,



and established Heartwood Montessori School, touching the lives of many children and families. She is preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Wright, parents, Emmet and Francis Daniel and brother Paul. Survivors include brother Dennis (Julie) Daniel, son-in-law Kenny (Jessica) Wright who were always there for her, and special cousins Nancy Pack and Polly Mosley.



Rest In Peace Sister Sue.

