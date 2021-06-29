DANIEL, Loretta

journal-news logo
DANIEL (Giles), Loretta A.

Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was a graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School, class of 1978.

Loretta is preceded in death by her sisters, Pamela, Trina and Cynthia; and father, Thomas Giles. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother, Priscilla Giles; daughters, Tori Butler (Robert) and Joy Daniel; brother, Thomas Giles and one sister, Teresa Giles; uncle, Roger Brooks; five grandchildren, Ricquel White-Ponder (Juwaun), Ricky White III, Robert Butler III, Antonio Robinson III, and Journee Taylor. Two special great-grandsons, Juwaun, Jr., and Jyaire Ponder.

There will be a private memorial. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.lusainmemorial.com/condolences.

