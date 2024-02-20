Dangerfield, George

Dangerfield, Sr, George Thomas



Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at St. Paul AME ZION, 4544 Laurel Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



