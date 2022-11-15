DANCSOK, Robert "Bob"



Age 60, formerly of Bellbrook, passed away October 21, 2022, in Modesto, California. Bob was born December 23, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. He spent his school years in Bellbrook until he graduated in 1980. After graduation, Bob lived in Alaska and Hawaii before returning to Ohio to begin his career driving large trucks. He was especially proud of his Perfect 40-year Driving Record, which covered millions of miles over the life of his career, allowed for visits to all 50 states and encounters with many famous people. While he claimed Arizona as his home base, most of his life was spent traveling and living inside his 18-wheeler. Bob could be spotted on the open road smoking his favorite cigar, sipping "fresh brewed ice tea" and blasting Christmas music no matter the time of year. Despite being the "rolling stone" he was, Bob was able to maintain a 45-year relationship with his best friend, Ned Castor and his wife, Kathy. Bob was a unique individual. His loud, boisterous, larger-than-life personality, along with his movie one-liners and spot-on impersonations, will be forever missed. A hero in death through his generous organ donations, Bob bestowed the Gift of Life to multiple persons. A lifelong bachelor with no children, Bob is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Ron Helmbright; sisters, Kimberly, Denise, and Tonya Dancsok; 1 niece; 3 nephews; and many more loving family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Barney Dancsok, Jr. and grandparents, Barney (Anna) Dancsok, Sr. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date, then Bob will be laid to rest beside his beloved grandparents. Rest in Peace, Bob…..

