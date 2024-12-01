Dana, Prudence Z.



Beloved Christian education director, voting rights advocate, and former Mayor of Oxford, Ohio, Prudence (Prue) Z. Dana, died peacefully on Tuesday November 19, 2024, at her residence at the Knolls of Oxford. She was 79.



Prue is survived by her husband of twenty-two years, Stephen, sons Ephraim and Erik Zimmerman, daughters-in-law Kara Roggenkamp and Shammara Wright, grandchildren Elena Zimmerman, August Zimmerman, Ketly Wright-Zimmerman, and Khendi Wright-Zimmerman, and sisters Elizabeth (Robert) Kelley of Kettering, Ohio and Laura (Edward) Rhodes of Pasadena, California. She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Edward A. Puff and Ruth (Meyer) Puff, and brother, Bruce Puff, of Kettering Ohio.



A public celebration of life service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2025 at 1:00pm at the Oxford Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to McCullough Hyde Hospital's Prudence Z. Dana Diabetes Education Fund, the Oxford Presbyterian Church, and to Kirkmont Center.



