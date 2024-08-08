Daly, Lawrence



Lawrence John Daly, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 6, 2024, after a long illness. He was born February 7, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio to the late Francis and Cecelia (Holland) Daly. He married Jean Rybolt in 1960, and she survives him in Bowling Green.



Larry attended Xavier University in Cincinnati on a full academic scholarship. He graduated from the Honors College there with an AB and an MA in Classical and Ancient Studies. He then earned his PhD in Ancient History from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois. His field of study was the 4th Century BC in which he explored and analyzed the writings of Themistius, a renowned pagan Greek philosopher and senator of Constantinople who preached religious tolerance. Larry's writings were published in numerous academic journals, and he presented his research at conferences such as the National Endowment for the Humanities' Conference on the Ancient World.



Larry began his career as a Professor of History at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) in 1965. He taught for 57 years at BGSU before retiring as a Professor Emeritus in 2022. His courses included Western Civilization, Greco-Roman Ancient History, and the Bible in History. His approach to teaching was to make ancient history relevant and alive to his undergraduate students from a political and religious perspective.



A lifelong learner who knew 6 different languages, Larry embarked on a new passion when he earned his JD from the University of Toledo Law School in 1985, all while working full time as a professor at BGSU. He later worked with Judge Gale Williamson, a Wood County Common Pleas Court judge, and for the Wood County Public Defender's Office. His life's work and philosophy were rooted in his strong Irish Catholic upbringing and Jesuit education that encouraged a more just, humane and sustainable world for all people, regardless of their income, race or background.



Larry was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time golfing, walking, and traveling with his wife Jean. He had a passion for anything Irish, and his political activism began with the campaign and election of a fellow Irish American, John F. Kennedy, in 1960. His family and friends will miss his dry wit, sharp intellect, love of puns, political insight, and easy conversational banter.



Above all else, Larry's greatest joy was the time he spent with his wife and family, especially his 12 grandchildren, whom he affectionately referred to as the "Daly Dozen."



Larry was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, an active member of the Ohio Democratic Party and a member of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.



Along with Jean, his wife of 64 years, Larry is survived by his daughters Beth Daly of Barnesville, Maryland; Kathleen Daly Kline (Christopher) of Culver, Indiana; and Susan Daly Vinal (Charles) of Potomac, Maryland; and grandchildren Jack Seeger, Joseph Seeger, Michael Daly, Elizabeth Daly, Maeve Kline, Francis Kline, Patrick Kline, Nora Kline, Liam Vinal, Emma Vinal, Madeline Vinal and Clare Vinal.



He was preceded in death by his parents, son Brian Daly, brother and identical twin Richard Daly and brother Charles Daly.



Visitation will be held on Monday August 12, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday August 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.



In honor of Larry's belief that an understanding of history is vital for an informed and active citizenry, you may make memorial contributions to the BGSU Foundation, with the funds earmarked for the History Department Fund 300538 and in honor of Professor Lawrence Daly. Donations can be mailed to the BGSU Foundation, Inc., Mileti Alumni Center, 136 N. Mercer Road in Bowling Green, Ohio, 43402, ATTN: Gift Processing; or via online at www.bgsu.edu/give



