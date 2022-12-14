journal-news logo
DALTON, Rosemary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DALTON, Rosemary R.

84, formerly of Middletown, OH, died 4:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at her residence.

She was born June 30, 1938, in Devonshire, Bermuda.

On April 28, 1956, in Middletown, OH, she married James H. Dalton, Jr., who died January 23, 2014.

Survivors include: son James H. Dalton, III of Trenton, OH; son Jerry (Jeanette) Dalton of Valparaiso, IN; son Timothy Dalton of Cooksville, TN; 7 grandchildren: Shelby Gillen, Amanda Smith, Travis Dalton, Lee Anna Dalton, Jay Dalton, Julia Dalton, Will Hoeflicker; 4 great-grandchildren: Ella, Quentin, Kehlani and Adley.

A homemaker, she also worked for T & C Market in Trenton, OH, for many years.

She and her husband enjoyed the time spent at their home on Windy Point near Grand Lake St. Marys.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, (Oho 703 West) in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Ellis Cemetery in Montezuma, OH.

Visitation one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net.

Funeral Home Information

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys

1605 Celina Rd.

Saint Marys, OH

45885

https://www.millerfuneralhomes.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

