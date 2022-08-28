journal-news logo
DALTON, Mary

ajc.com

1 hour ago

DALTON, Mary Alice

Age 89 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband William Dalton, parents George and Rose Stuck, brothers Frank and John, and sisters Virginia, Betty and Bonnie. She is survived by her sons Richard (Maria) Dalton, Steven (Cheryl) Dalton, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Georgia Lang, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Celina High School. She lived in Beavercreek for most of her life and was an original member of Victory Baptist Church in Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor Keith Stuck officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

