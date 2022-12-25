DALTON, Joy

DALTON (Laywell),



Joy Mae



Joy Mae Laywell Dalton peacefully reached her heavenly home on December 21, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1960, in Springfield, Ohio, the second child of thirteen children of David E. and Marvis M. (Rambo) Laywell. Preceding her in death was her husband Michael "Honda Mike" Dalton, her parents, and brothers, Barton and Aaron (Tia) Laywell. Survivors include siblings, Melody Laywell, David E. (Becky), III, Rose (David) Ladines, Thaddaeus (Vicki), Kash (Ruth), Robin (Jerry) Rude, Calvin (Becky), Wren (Dennis) Clevenger, April Laywell, Shane (Karen), sister-in-law, Tia Laywell, and numerous nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Tammy Torres and special friend Robyn Anderson. Services to celebrate her life will be held at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 P.M., officiated by Bro. Roger Cummings. Visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00 P.M. Joy and her smile will be greatly missed and so will her infamous Christmas sugar cookies and buckeyes. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

