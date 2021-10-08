DALTON, Betty Lou



Age 87, went to her heavenly home on Monday, October 4th, 2021.



Betty was born on February 4th, 1934, in Thorn Hill, Tennessee, the daughter of Lafayette and Lula Shockley. She married at the age of 16 to her husband of 55 years, Joe Garrett Dalton. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio, since the 1960's.



Betty's passions in life were sewing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and feeding her family. No one left her house with an empty stomach.



She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and "Mommaw", a devoted Christian, and a hardworking housewife who always found something that needed to be cleaned or fixed.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe Garrett Dalton. She was the last surviving sibling of eleven children.



She is survived by her son Gary (Judy) Dalton, daughter Sherry (Donnie) Lawson, grandson Zachary Dalton, granddaughters Heather (David) Erdy, Angela Frantz, and Holly (Tim) Shelton, great-granddaughter Mackenzie Frantz, and five great-grandsons, Drew and Dylan Erdy, Reece, Garrett, and Wyatt Shelton, otherwise known as "her little boys".



Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Reverend Frank Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Dalton family.



