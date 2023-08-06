Dale, Joanne

Dale (Godde), Joanne W.



Joanne W. (Godde) Dale, age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Joanne owned and operated Florals In Silk. She was a former member of the United Christian Church in Clayton. She enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children: Beth (John) Redden, Michael (Ernie Constantino) Dale, Laura (Mike) Norris, grandchildren: Joe (Samantha) Redden, Anna Redden, Todd Norris, great granddaughter: Gracen Redden, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Dale, father: Harold Godde, mother and stepfather: Anna and Emilio Montalto. Memorial Services will be held privately at Kindred Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



