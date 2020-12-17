X

DALE, Jackie

DALE, Jackie Delores

Age 58, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Walk-through visitation 9:30-11 am, Friday, December 18, at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. 2nd Street. Live streamed service at 11 am. (Link: http://www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

