Dakin, Frederick Eugene



Frederick Eugene Dakin of Darrtown, Ohio passed away on May 17, 2024 at the age of 86. Fred was born on December 24, 1937 in Middletown, Ohio to Joseph Frederick and Marguerite Dakin.



Fred graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1957 and married his lifelong wife, Barbara Wagner, in 1958. Together they were blessed with four daughters. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, he was active in community service. He assisted in the development of baseball diamonds, coached community baseball and softball leagues, was a 4-H advisor, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Proud moments for Fred included lettering all four years of high school in football and basketball. After high school he was an All-Star softball player and was recognized by his community. Other achievements included retiring from the Hamilton Journal News after forty years, his induction into the Fenwick Athletic Alumni Hall of Fame in 2013, and classic car competition winnings with his 1952 Chevrolet.



Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Barbara; daughters Kimberly (Charles) McHargue, Linda Shipley, and Sharon (Dennis) Campbell; grandchildren Tracey (Andrew) Hulshult, Matthew Campbell, and Brandon Campbell; great-grandson Andrew Jacob Hulshult; step-granddaughter Denisa (Tim) Collins and their children Jace and Kelsey; one surviving sibling Gerald Dakin; and numerous other family members and friends.



His predeceased family members include his parents Joseph Frederick and Marguerite Dakin, his beloved youngest daughter Donna Jean Dakin, his sister Katherine Elaine Dakin, and brother Joseph Leonard Dakin.



Fred's battle with a prolonged, serious medical issue showed his strength and courage in facing challenges with a smile. Despite the pain he endured, he stayed strong until the end.



Services for Fred will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 9:30 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am. Burial to follow at Simonson Chapel Cemetery.



