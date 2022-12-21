DAIUTO, Irene Marie



Passed away on December 15, 2022, at the age of 85, surrounded by her children following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Daiuto, and is survived by her four children, Ralph (Mary), Barbara, Gerald, and Brian (Shari), as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Irene was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest of four children to Esther (nee Stevens) and George Unterburger. Growing up on Linden Avenue in a nurturing family, she developed a love for cats, music, the performing arts, and maintained a broad general knowledge of history and current events. She graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, choir, and thespians. She attended Ohio University and pursued her love for music by studying music and voice, and was recognized as a talented vocalist by members of the faculty. There she met Michael Daiuto, converted to Catholicism, was married, and moved to Cleveland, where they raised their family. Married to Michael for 46 years until his death in 2004, Irene was an utterly devoted wife and mother, always putting her husband and children before herself, and sacrificing personally for their benefits and interests. Even so, she still managed to indulge her love of music, participating in the church choir and taking in musicals such as Cats, Camelot, and Jesus Christ Superstar. She loved to bake, with nobody's birthday going by without a homemade cake. She had a knack for knowing and remembering dates, times, and places for events that occurred, especially those involving her family. She was also a stickler for English grammar, offering gentle reminders or corrections when needed. She delighted in and doted upon her grandchildren, whom she called her "little peanuts". Whenever anyone was around her, she would do nothing but look for things she could do for them. She loved deeply, was deeply loved, and will be deeply missed.



Private family services have taken place with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park, Ohio. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow Fairlawn Chapel).

