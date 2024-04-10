Daily, Harley

Daily, Jr., Harley Francis



Harley Francis Daily, Jr. was born February 2, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio. He lost his battle with cancer on April 6, 2024. He was a veteran of the US Army and had served in Vietnam. It gave Harley great joy to take part in the Honor Guard flight. He had so many wonderful friends and family members who supported him on his journey, a special thank you to all of you. Harley enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. He had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back. Harley was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbie Fulton; first wife, Teresa Daily; parents, Harley and Ruth Daily; niece, Melissa Olson; and brother-in-law, Joe Ober. He is survived by Linda Tittle (Wayne), Katie Moore, Molly Raster (Greg), Marcie Ober, Bea Jay Taylor (Tracy); son-in-law, Timmy Fulton; and many nieces and nephews. If you didn't know Harley's name, you could always read his shirt. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



