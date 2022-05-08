DAILY, Bruce William "Buzz"



August 15, 1943 – May 4, 2022



Bruce "Buzz" Daily is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Daily. Buzz is also survived by his sister Bonnie Ulman, his four children: Patricia Kok (Terry), Paul (Jerry) Daily, Robin Daily (Melanie), Chanse Daily (Bailey). He had four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret Daily; sister Roberta Benton; and step-son Dustin Pence. Buzz was born in Dayton, Ohio. He was raised in Mad River Township (Riverside). He Graduated from Stebbins High School 1961. He worked construction after high school, and then was employed at Stroh's Brewery in Dayton before becoming a Law Enforcement Officer. His law enforcement career began at Butler Township Police Department eventually moving to Clark County Sheriff's Department in 1973, where he was a deputy for 29 years. Buzz was also a volunteer firefighter for Bethel Township for over twenty years. He was a long-standing member of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and The Elm Valley Fishing Club. Memorial to be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at TROSTELCHAPMAN.COM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lost Pet Recovery, at this link:



https://paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2369747 PayPal email is: donate@lostpetrecovery.org or by check at: Lost Pet



Recovery, P.O. Box 16383, Columbus, OH 43216



https://www.facebook.com/lostpetrecovery/.



