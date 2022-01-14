DAHODA, Peter



FEB. 2, 1922 - JAN. 6, 2022



Peter Dahoda, of Oxford, Ohio, passed peacefully at Woodland Country Manor on January 6. He is survived by two sons and a daughter. Born to Ukrainian immigrants in 1922, Peter grew up in Cohoes, New York. He graduated from Cohoes high school in 1940 and served four years as a U.S. Naval Aviator in WWII, followed in 1953 by a Masters degree (MFA) in ceramics from Alfred University, in Alfred, New York. In 1955 he was hired by Miami University, where he began and pioneered the ceramics art program, which continues today, and helped design the Craft Summer program, which achieved national recognition and also still exists today. After retiring from Miami in 1987, he and his wife Dorothy traveled, continued to enjoy volunteer activities in the community, gardened, played racquetball, and



remained active at Holy Trinity Church where he was a Senior Warden for decades. The family wants to give thanks and praise to the mighty work of so many Woodland Country Manor staff who cared for dad since 2017. Memorial contributions may be given to the Miami University Dahoda Family



Ceramics Scholarship Fund, which helps pay tuition for ceramics students at Miami University, or to the Alfred University Art Department/Ceramics Program.



A Memorial Service honoring Peter will be held on Saturday, January 15, at 2:00 pm at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St. in Oxford.

