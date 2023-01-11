DAHMS, Kenneth "Ken"



Kenneth "Ken" C. Dahms of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2023. Ken was born December 20, 1945. He is predeceased by his wife, M. Emelda Dahms, his parents, brothers-in-law: Raymond Lovejoy and Andre Spenard. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Rose Rishell (Randy) of Fredericksburg, VA, Anne Goodrich (Herb) of Derry, NH, and Valerie Spenard (Andre) of Ridgefield, WA, and nieces and nephews.



Ken graduated from Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 1964. Ken started running cross country there in 1961. To this day he still holds the track record.



In 2015, Ken was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. Ken graduated in 1968 from Oklahoma State University. After two years in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Harvard Law School in 1973.



Ken started working at a local law firm and then went to work for the Montgomery County Combined Health District as their legal counsel. In 1999, he became the Director of Administration until his retirement in 2004 after 28 years of service.



Ken was an avid runner. Ken took up running in 1978, he especially enjoyed marathons. He completed 20 marathons in his lifetime. He ran in the Boston marathon finishing in the top 100 Boston marathoners in 1985 at the age of 39. In 1995, Ken was inducted into the Dayton Distance Running Hall of Fame. Ken was involved in many different types of running organizations. He assisted in local and regional events. He was a race coordinator for the Dayton River Quarter Classic for many years. Later on, Ken's interests included the Indy 500. Ken had many diverse friends who filled his life with joy and love and care.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Glen Helen Nature Preserve- Vernet Ecological Center, 405 Corry Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Very casual attire. Ken would want it this way. Parking available. If you have any questions please contact Rose Rishell, cell number 540-809-2419 or rrishell@verizon.net. Arrangements in the care of Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

