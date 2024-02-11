DaGrossa, Gloria "Gigi"



Gloria DaGrossa "Gigi", age 91 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 3, 1932 in Navarre, Ohio to the late Joseph and Mary Putt. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death her husband, Robert W. DaGrossa and three siblings, Joe, Bill, and Ruth. Gloria is survived by her son, Mark (Cathy) DaGrossa; two granddaughters, Caitlin (David) Gunter and Kelsey (Shane) DaGrossa; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Bryson, Ellie, Colton, and Mabel; and special dog, Tino. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Gloria was a very strong and amazing person. She met her husband, Robert as pen pals when he was in the service. Gloria knew she would marry him before she even met him. He actually sent her rings to her in the mail. Gloria and Robert ran a cake bakery out of their home many years ago. As many in her generation, she always helped and cared for others before herself. Gloria enjoyed crocheting hats and blankets for everyone she met. She took great care of her mother, Mary for many years and always enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren. Gloria was from Massillon, Ohio, the land of football and loved to put puzzles together. She still cooked dinner for the family till the very last day she was home. Gloria most enjoyed putting up with her son, Mark for 60 years. She is well loved and will be deeply missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion during the difficult time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's memory to Hospice of Dayton or to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home (3940 Kettering Boulevard Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will be officiated at 12:00 pm, following visitation. Gloria will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Beavertown Cemetery, following the service. To share a memory of Gloria or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



