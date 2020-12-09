DAFLER, Duane Dean



Age 88, died peacefully at Brookdale Senior Living in Englewood on December 5, 2020. Duane was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He also graduated from Ohio Northern University. He was a pharmacist and owned his own drug store, Dafler's Pharmacy, in the East end of Dayton. The pharmacy was family owned for 64 years. In Duane's free time, golfing was his favorite thing to do along with bowling, camping, and fishing. Duane is survived by significant other, Carol Mack; 2 daughters, Sandy Anderson and husband Don, and Pam Potter and husband Bo; also, Carol's sons, Andy Mack, who is deceased, and his friend Paula; Dan Mack and Marty. Duane also had 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A small graveside service will be held for family and at a later date there will be a gathering of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Hospice of Brookdale, 2621 Dryden Rd. Suite 204, Moraine, Ohio 45439. Arrangements by www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

