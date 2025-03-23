Dafforn, Ronald Gene



Ronald Gene Dafforn, age 86 of Springfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord March 20, 2025. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Dafforn, children, Lora (Brian) Potts, Phillip (Jeannie) Dafforn, Cheryl Dafforn, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children, Scott and Myron Dafforn. Visitation Tuesday March 25, 2025 11:00-1:00 PM Jackson Lytle Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield.





