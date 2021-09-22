DADDABBO, Dorotea "Dorothy"



Passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in Sammichele di Bari,



Italy, on February 6, 1927, the daughter of Gerardo and Chiara (Galeandro) Spinelli. She married Frank Daddabbo on February 6, 1948, in Bari, Italy. She immigrated to the US in 1956 with 3 children in tow. Her husband Frank had come 18 months prior to settle and find work. She braved a new world not speaking any English but assimilated quickly. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. Her first priorities were her family though she worked outside the home for years as a seamstress as well as making clothes for her children. She was also a fantastic cook. She prepared all the wonderful foods of her native Puglia and was a master of that regional cuisine. She put her magic touch on American food and equally excelled. She catered for friends and family for weddings and special events. She was also an excellent baker of her famous Taralli (origin from Puglia), cookies, biscotti, Italian bread, focaccia, pizza etc. She taught her children to appreciate the fruits of the earth, from canning fresh tomatoes and making the sauce and everything else from scratch including the pasta. She was equally an



expert at crocheting. She made afghans for everyone in the family for births, weddings and by request.



Dorothy was a member of St. Ann Church and the Italian American Society. In her early years she helped cook at the



locally famous Italian American Society picnic on July 4th at the Butler County fairgrounds. She cooked Italian meals for other events.



Dorothy is survived by five children, Catherine Carlucci, Chiara McGuire, Dr. Anna (Paul Farina) Daddabbo, Anthony (Cindi) Daddabbo, and Frank (Ann Marie) Daddabbo; a brother, Sabino Spinelli; two sisters, Vittoria Spinelli and Pasqua Spinelli; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Frank Daddabbo; two sons, Gerard Daddabbo in infancy and Dr.



Joseph Daddabbo in 2010. She was one of 12 children and



also preceded in death by 8 siblings.



Prayers will be offered at 10:30am, Friday, September 24, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave.,



Hamilton, OH 45015, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, Friday in St. Ann Church, 3000 Pleasant Ave.,



Hamilton, OH 45015, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Interment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30am-10:30am Friday in the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, you may offer donations to St. Ann Catholic Church and School or St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital. Masks are



recommended.



