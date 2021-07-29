DABNEY, Philip

DABNEY, Lieutenant Commander
Philip Joseph, USN (ret.)
Age 72, of Portsmouth, VA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was known for his dedication as a Naval officer and later, for his love of teaching high school science in the San
Diego, CA, and Norfolk, VA, school systems. Funeral service 12:30 pm Friday, July 30, at St. Benedict the Moor Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton. Visitation 11 am-12:30 pm. (Mask Required) Interment Calvary Cemetery. Full version of obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.
