CYR, William

CYR, Sr., William Philias



Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from which he retired from with over 20 years of service. During his time in the Marine Corps, he was active with the Drum and Bugle Corps. He also worked for 29 years at the



Veterans Administration in



Dayton, Ohio; thereby giving him 50 years contributing to the U.S. government. Bill was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing,



traveling, listening to Elvis and going to the casino. He was



always active with his children when they were growing up and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is



survived by his wife of 62 years: Yolanda (Pelagio) Cyr,



children: Donna Herman of Englewood, Debra Neitzel of FL, Catherine (Janene) Cyr of CA, William (Debby) Cyr Jr. of Troy, Gail Cyr-Church of FL, grandchildren: Angela (Jason), Christina (Chad), Elizabeth (Randy), Shelby (Piper), Devon, Bryn, Aaron (Madison), Jacob (Taylor), Zachary (Sarah), Joshua (Sydney), James, Kristin (Vince), 11 great-grandchildren, sister: Theresa (David) Gelineau of MA, Carol Russell of MA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: William Edmond and Juliette Florida (Moran) Cyr, brothers: Russell Cyr, Gerald Houle, sons-in-law: James Herman, Jeffrey Neitzel and James Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, (1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood). The



family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment with full military honors will be held



privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town of New England. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com