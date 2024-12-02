Cyphers, Betty

Cyphers (Koogler), Betty L.



Betty Cyphers, 96, of Xenia, died Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Hospitality Skilled Nursing and Rehab.



She was born November 13, 1928, in Greene County, the daughter of Edward and Marie (Shoup) Koogler.



Betty is survived by her daughters, Mary Delaney and Marsha Ann Cyphers; granddaughter, Amanda Delaney; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband George; brothers, Edward and Gene Koogler.



Private graveside service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn. McColaugh Funeral Home is serving the family. Her family requests that no flowers be sent.



