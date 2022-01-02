CUTTONE, Anthony "Tony"



A U.S. Army veteran, age 85, of Centerville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 30, 2021. He was married to his wife, Penny (Stephan) Cuttone for 53 years. He was



preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Sara (Guerrero) Cuttone; and two brothers, both named Leonard Cuttone. Tony is survived by his son, Lenny Cuttone and Susan; his daughter, Gina Miller and Stephen; grandchildren, Tanner, Teagan and Anniston Cuttone, Nicholas, Taylor, Ignatius, Sara and Lucia Miller; and seven great-grandchildren. He attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL. where he graduated in 1953. Tony then attended John Carroll University and graduated in 1957. He then attended John Marshall Law School. Tony enjoyed a 31-year career as an honorable police officer, first serving with the Chicago Police Dept. from 1965-1977 and then with the Cook County, Illinois Sheriff Police Dept. from 1977 until his retirement in 1997. While enjoying his retirement, Tony authored a book, Insider Stories from the Chicago Police Force and Others, which told about some of his



interesting experiences with his career in law enforcement. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St



Leonard's Center Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road in Centerville from 10:00am-11:00am. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

