Curtis, Brenda



Brenda Curtis, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 11th, 2023. She was born on June 4th, 1942. She and Robert Curtis shared a loving marriage of 63 years. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 15th, at Woodside Cemetery; the service will begin at 2:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



