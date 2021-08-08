CURTIS, Annie E.



Annie E. Curtis, age 90, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021. She was born on April 6, 1931, in Waverly, TN, the daughter of the late William and Pauline (nee Rush) Barry. She was married to Lawerance Curtis and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1997. Annie is survived by four children Jim (Sandy) Curtis, Mary (Norman) Reiboldt, Sandy (Ron) Gleason, and Pam (Ken) Ronto; sixteen grandchildren Laura, Lacrisha, Vanessa, Wendy, Kyle, Sarah, Christina, Nick, Michelle, Matthew, Tammy, Rob, Danny Jr, Bradley, Bo, Tiffany; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by four children Shirley Curtis, Danny Curtis, Mike



Curtis, and Ron Curtis. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Burial will follow in Curtis Chapel Cemetery in McEwen, TN, at 1:00PM (EST) on Thursday August 12, 2021. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

