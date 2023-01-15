CURRY, Lillie M. (Evans)
A beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend passed away on January 6, 2023. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, she resided in Dayton over 50 years. As a retired Nurse's Assistant from Miami Valley Hospital, member of the Eastern Stars and Canaan Missionary Baptist church, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral services 11:00am, Thursday, January 19th at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH. Viewing services will start at 10:00am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
