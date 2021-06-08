journal-news logo
ajc.com

Obituaries | 10 hours ago

Age 34, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born October 28, 1986, in Plymouth, Indiana, the son of Joella Truman and the late Steven Ray Cupp. Christopher is survived by his mother, Joella Cupp; sister, Kyra Nicole Cupp; nieces, Shayla Cupp, Autumn Williams, Alianna Cupp, Nevaeh Cupp; nephew, Devin Williams, and his special great-nephew, Ky'Aire Freeman. He is also survived by his partner, Marc Cleavenger, and many other family members and close friends. Christopher was also preceded in death by his brother, Steven Dale Cupp. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 PM, with Luther Cummings, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

