CUPP, Alvin Emerson



Alvin Emerson Cupp, age 74 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2021. Alvin was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 10, 1946, to Paul Albert and Anita Magdelene (Newkirk) Cupp. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son David, his wife Jeanie, his brother Paul "Eddie" and his loyal dog Tommy. Alvin was survived by his son Mark Cupp of Dayton, daughter Amy (Katie) Cupp of Etna and son Adam (Sara) Cupp of Miamisburg. Siblings LeRoy South, Jess (Barbara) Cupp, Gary Cupp, and Cindy (Joe) Batdorf. Five grandchildren Nicholas, Samuel, Lily, Radin and Oliver. Two great-grandchildren Jaxon and Ava and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other beloved family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. There will be a private service with family at the Dayton National Cemetery prepared by Newcomer



Funeral Home. To share a memory of Alvin or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

