CUNNINGHAM, Peggy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CUNNINGHAM, Peggy Jane Davis

Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at The Bickford of Middletown.

Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm, Sunday, September 25, 2022, and an hour before the funeral at 10:00 am. Funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors and/or Hospice of Middletown.

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

