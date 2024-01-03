Cunningham, Donald



Donald Louis Cunningham, 90, passed away on December 29, 2023. Loving son of the late William and Florence (Reis). Beloved husband of Mary Cunningham of 60 years. Loving father of Brenda (Terry) Keeton, Brian (Jennifer) Cunningham, Beverly Cunningham-Lauer, Brent Cunningham, Chris Cunningham, Cary (Julie) Cunningham, Chad (Stephanie Lowe) Cunningham, Colleen (Tony) Bowman, Craig (Cynthia) Cunningham. Dear grandfather of Alex Keeton, Megan Cunningham, Terrin Simpson, Katie Cunningham, Lindsay Cunningham, Christopher Cunningham, Haley Artale, Brandon Keeton, Nicholas Cunningham, Hayden Cunningham, Blake Keeton, Abby Cunningham, Hanna Cunningham, Maria McGuire, Harrison Cunningham, Quinn Cunningham, Ava Jones. Great grandfather of Landon Cunningham, Maddy Keeton, Teagan Simpson. Treasured friend to Caroline Mbwesa. Donald was preceded in death by his brothers William and James (Joyce) Cunningham. After 24 years of working in sales for two dairy companies, he made the decision to pursue his passion for horticulture and the outdoors by starting Cunningham and Sons Lawn & Landscaping. He served his country in the Army and is a US Army Veteran. Don enjoyed music, old movies, history, and anything that would make him laugh. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his devoted family who he cherished deeply. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, January 3, 2024, from 6:00  8:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6580 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM at St. John Church, 1405 1st St. Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Dayton VA Medical Center. Bakerstevensparramore.com





