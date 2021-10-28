journal-news logo
CUNNINGHAM, Christopher

CUNNINGHAM,

Christopher Ray

Age 55, of Dayton, passed away October 23, 2021. He was born April 9, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Cunningham; son, Daniel

Cunningham; and sisters: Vicki Witt and Sandra Kay

Cunningham. Chris is survived by his mother, Ackie

Cunningham; wife of 32 years, Tracey Cunningham; daughters: Leah Cunningham and

Catherine Thuma (D.J.); grandchildren: Ariella, Lukas, D.J., Wyatt and Quinn; brothers and sisters: Gary Cunningham, Connie Isaacs, Patricia Watts, Frank Cunningham (Jerry), Greg Cunningham, Jason Cunningham (Deana) and Carrie Motz; step-mother, Joyce Cunningham; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Craig and Carole Wulfeck; sister-in-law, Jennifer Turpin; brother-in-law, Craig Wulfeck (Meg); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his best friends: Robbie, Kent, Kenny, Tim and Jerry and their families. Chris was a hard-working man who loved and always took care of his family. He was an amazing husband, son, father, papaw and friend. He was smart, funny, handsome and was a jack of all trades - he could fix anything! Chris was devoted to all. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm. In an effort to protect all in attendance, the family requests that everyone wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' memory to Shroyer Road Baptist Church. To share a memory of Chris or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

