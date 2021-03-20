CUMMINS, Laura Elaine



Laura Elaine Cummins, passed on March 12th, 2021. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on August 6th, 1957. Laura was the first of four children of Stewart Edward and Geraldine Elaine (May) Cummins. Laura grew up primarily in New Carlisle, Ohio, and graduated with high honor from Tecumseh High School. She then attended Bowling Green University where she earned her undergraduate degree in Geology. Laura then attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, where she earned her master's and PhD in Geology and where she met and married Russell Don Walker. After extensive



travel in the United States, Russ and Laura chose to settle in Grand Junction in 1990 due to its beauty and access to



multiple outdoor recreational activities. There they enjoyed camping, hiking, snow shoeing and cross-country skiing.



Laura was preceded in death by her husband Russ, her sister, Lisa Diane (Cummins) Lemmon, and her mother Geraldine Elaine (May) Cummins. Laura is survived by her daughter, Kate Ellyn Walker, her father, Stewart Edward Cummins, brother Grant Douglas Cummins and sister Linda Louise Cummins.



Laura had a passion for cooking and fiber arts including weaving, fabric dyeing, and quilting. She was involved in America's Test Kitchen testing new recipes. Laura's passion for fabrics was ignited by her mother, Geraldine, who was an



accomplished seamstress, quilter, and crafter. Laura created an extensive collection of original artworks over the course of her life. She was involved in her local Arts Center and quilting groups and taught courses in various fiber art techniques she learned and developed. Although proud of her accomplishments in her fiber arts, Laura stated her greatest creation was her daughter, Kate.



Laura spent most of her career working as a contractor for the Department of Energy where she was an environmental and regulatory analyst. Her coworkers described her as one of the most important persons in the office and frequently consulted her for difficult to solve problems as she could find the



solutions.



Laura died at home under the care of Hope West Hospice. Donations can be made to Hope West Hospice in Laura's name.

